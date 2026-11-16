Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Raye leads the race, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars earn major nods

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced, bringing together some of the biggest names in music across genres. Raye has emerged as the leading nominee this year, earning recognition in several major categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Grammy 2027 nominations out

Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers are also among the artists competing for top honours. The nominations cover a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, rap, country, R&B, jazz and global music. This year's list also features a new category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, marking a notable addition to the awards. Here is a look at the nominees across the major categories.

Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Complete list

Album of the Year

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Dandelion, Ella Langley

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope, Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

I Just Might, Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband!, Raye

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain, Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift

Dracula, Tame Impala with Jennie

Song of the Year

Berghain, Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins

Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor

the cure, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo

hate that i made you love me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh

I Knew It, I Knew You, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift

Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome

Risk It All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband!, Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Risk It All, Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband!, Raye

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc, Rosalía

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Runway, Lady Gaga and Doechii

Bring Your Love, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula, Tame Impala with Jennie

Best Rap Performance

Good Flirts, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

Errtime, Cardi B

Run It Back!!, De La Soul featuring Nas

Let ’Em Know, T.I.

Body, Don Toliver

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope, Raye

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rap Album

Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes and J Dilla

Am I the Drama?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

Octane, Don Toliver

Everything Is a Lot., Wale

Bully - Deluxe, Ye

Best Contemporary Country Album

Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley, Carter Faith

Dandelion, Ella Langley

Cloud 9, Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves

Best Traditional Country Album

Clovis, Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline, Vince Gill

Banks of the Trinity, Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham

Best R&B Album

Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown

When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley

Kehlani, Kehlani

Saturday Night, PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Confessions II, Madonna

Sexistential, Robyn

Soma, Skrillex

Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter

Deadbeat, Tame Impala

Best Rock Album

Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal, Muse

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx

Getting Killed, Geese

The Mountain, Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Dinah, Ledisi

The Wise Ones, Gretchen Parlato

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catherine Russell

With Every Breath I Take, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

The Devil I Knew, Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Monk Movements, Jon Batiste

We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea

Leave That in There, Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Good Grief, Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney

Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Sunset Kiss, Babymetal and Polyphia

Unang Kilig, Bini

BANG BANG, Ive

404 (New Era), KiiiKiii

YES, Lisa

VISA, SB19

Best Gospel Album

Devotion, Cory Henry

Revival: Live in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers

Closer (Live in Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning, PJ Morton

The Hymns, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Shiloh, DOE

Coritos Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

King of Hearts - In the Room!, Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald, Jamie MacDonald

Breathe on It, Tauren Wells

Best Latin Pop Album

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, Karol G

Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte

MUDA, Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana

Bendito Verano, Elena Rose

Best Latin Urban Album

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, Rauw Alejandro

Omerta, J Balvin and Ryan Castro

Hopi Sendé, Ryan Castro

Omakase, Alvaro Diaz

El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo, Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout, Young Miko

Best Música Mexicana Album

Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar, Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela, Lupita Infante

La Madrina, Mari Nobre

Dinastía (Deluxe), Peso Pluma and Tito Double P

¡Vida México!, Carlos Rivera

Best African Music Performance

Gratitude, Asake

Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr

No Tradition, No Africa, King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni

Big Daddy, Tems

Jogodo, Wizkid and Asake

Best Reggae Album

Too Too Bad, Buju Banton

Exile, Chronixx

Brightside, Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance, Protoje

Supernova, Runkus

Lottery, Shaggy

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Shaman Strikes Back, Marc Marcel

The Color of Rain, Aja Monet

A Hero and a Villain, Mad Skillz

How Love Grows, JWalt and Claydough

Leap Life, Saul Williams

Best Comedy Album

Good Girl, Nikki Glaser

Joy in the Trenches, Trevor Noah

Legacy, Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable..., Dave Chappelle

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Devil Wears Prada 2, various artists

Stranger Things Season 5, various artists

Wicked: For Good, various artists

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights, Charli xcx

Best Song Written for Visual Media

House, from Wuthering Heights

I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5

Need Someone, from The Pitt

No Place Like Home, from Wicked: For Good

Runway, from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Odyssey, Ludwig Göransson

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood

Project Hail Mary, Daniel Pemberton

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ludwig Göransson

Widow’s Bay, David Fleming

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Best Music Video

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers

Storm, Gener8ion and Yung Lean

Hate That I Made You Love Me, Ariana Grande

Click Clack Symphony, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer

Berghain, Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor

Best Music Film

To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World, Earth, Wind & Fire

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live, Billie Eilish

Man on the Run, Paul McCartney

Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert, Elvis Presley

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story, various artists

Best Album Cover

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops

Sad and Beautiful World

This Mirror Weighs a Ton

West End Girl

What Happened to the Streets?

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 7.