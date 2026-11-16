Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Raye leads the race, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars earn major nods

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced, bringing together some of the biggest names in music across genres. Raye has emerged as the leading nominee this year, earning recognition in several major categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
Grammy 2027 nominations out
Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers are also among the artists competing for top honours. The nominations cover a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, rap, country, R&B, jazz and global music. This year's list also features a new category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, marking a notable addition to the awards. Here is a look at the nominees across the major categories.
Grammy Awards 2027 nominations: Complete list
Album of the Year
Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
Dandelion, Ella Langley
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
Man I Need, Olivia Dean
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
I Just Might, Bruno Mars
Where Is My Husband!, Raye
the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
Berghain, Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor
The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift
Dracula, Tame Impala with Jennie
Song of the Year
Berghain, Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins
Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor
the cure, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo
hate that i made you love me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh
I Knew It, I Knew You, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift
Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome
Risk It All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars
Where Is My Husband!, Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Raye
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Man I Need, Olivia Dean
Risk It All, Bruno Mars
Where Is My Husband!, Raye
the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
Sauvignon Blanc, Rosalía
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Runway, Lady Gaga and Doechii
Bring Your Love, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter
Click Clack Symphony, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
Dracula, Tame Impala with Jennie
Best Rap Performance
Good Flirts, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd
Errtime, Cardi B
Run It Back!!, De La Soul featuring Nas
Let ’Em Know, T.I.
Body, Don Toliver
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
petal, Ariana Grande
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rap Album
Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes and J Dilla
Am I the Drama?, Cardi B
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
Octane, Don Toliver
Everything Is a Lot., Wale
Bully - Deluxe, Ye
Best Contemporary Country Album
Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini
Cherry Valley, Carter Faith
Dandelion, Ella Langley
Cloud 9, Megan Moroney
Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves
Best Traditional Country Album
Clovis, Charley Crockett
50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline, Vince Gill
Banks of the Trinity, Cody Johnson
Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson
Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham
Best R&B Album
Brown (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown
When the City Sleeps, Alex Isley
Kehlani, Kehlani
Saturday Night, PJ Morton
To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Confessions II, Madonna
Sexistential, Robyn
Soma, Skrillex
Wor$t Girl in America, Slayyyter
Deadbeat, Tame Impala
Best Rock Album
Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine
Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters
The Wow! Signal, Muse
Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones
Frozen Charlotte, Jack White
Best Alternative Music Album
I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx
Getting Killed, Geese
The Mountain, Gorillaz
LUX (Complete Works), Rosalía
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Dinah, Ledisi
The Wise Ones, Gretchen Parlato
Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catherine Russell
With Every Breath I Take, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley
The Devil I Knew, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Monk Movements, Jon Batiste
We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin
Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea
Leave That in There, Sullivan Fortner
Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Good Grief, Sara Bareilles
The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney
Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan
An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr.
Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
Sunset Kiss, Babymetal and Polyphia
Unang Kilig, Bini
BANG BANG, Ive
404 (New Era), KiiiKiii
YES, Lisa
VISA, SB19
Best Gospel Album
Devotion, Cory Henry
Revival: Live in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers
Closer (Live in Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds
Sunday Morning, PJ Morton
The Hymns, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Shiloh, DOE
Coritos Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
King of Hearts - In the Room!, Brandon Lake
Jamie MacDonald, Jamie MacDonald
Breathe on It, Tauren Wells
Best Latin Pop Album
No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, Karol G
Femme Fatale, Mon Laferte
MUDA, Carín León
¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana
Bendito Verano, Elena Rose
Best Latin Urban Album
Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, Rauw Alejandro
Omerta, J Balvin and Ryan Castro
Hopi Sendé, Ryan Castro
Omakase, Alvaro Diaz
El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo, Feid
Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout, Young Miko
Best Música Mexicana Album
Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar, Grupo Frontera
Aunque Me Duela, Lupita Infante
La Madrina, Mari Nobre
Dinastía (Deluxe), Peso Pluma and Tito Double P
¡Vida México!, Carlos Rivera
Best African Music Performance
Gratitude, Asake
Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr
No Tradition, No Africa, King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni
Big Daddy, Tems
Jogodo, Wizkid and Asake
Best Reggae Album
Too Too Bad, Buju Banton
Exile, Chronixx
Brightside, Ziggy Marley
The Art of Acceptance, Protoje
Supernova, Runkus
Lottery, Shaggy
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Shaman Strikes Back, Marc Marcel
The Color of Rain, Aja Monet
A Hero and a Villain, Mad Skillz
How Love Grows, JWalt and Claydough
Leap Life, Saul Williams
Best Comedy Album
Good Girl, Nikki Glaser
Joy in the Trenches, Trevor Noah
Legacy, Wanda Sykes
100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen
Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross
The Unstoppable..., Dave Chappelle
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Devil Wears Prada 2, various artists
Stranger Things Season 5, various artists
Wicked: For Good, various artists
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
Wuthering Heights, Charli xcx
Best Song Written for Visual Media
House, from Wuthering Heights
I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5
Need Someone, from The Pitt
No Place Like Home, from Wicked: For Good
Runway, from The Devil Wears Prada 2
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Odyssey, Ludwig Göransson
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Project Hail Mary, Daniel Pemberton
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ludwig Göransson
Widow’s Bay, David Fleming
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Best Music Video
Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers
Storm, Gener8ion and Yung Lean
Hate That I Made You Love Me, Ariana Grande
Click Clack Symphony, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer
Berghain, Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor
Best Music Film
To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World, Earth, Wind & Fire
Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live, Billie Eilish
Man on the Run, Paul McCartney
Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert, Elvis Presley
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story, various artists
Best Album Cover
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
Sad and Beautiful World
This Mirror Weighs a Ton
West End Girl
What Happened to the Streets?
The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 7.