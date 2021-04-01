Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Report: Film earns Rs 37.92 cr at Indian box office

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Report

Godzilla vs Kong has been ruling the box office since its release last Wednesday (March 24). The film has a spectacular opening business with Rs 6.4 crores at the Indian box office and kept steady in the latter days as well. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 2.29 cr on Wednesday, making its total box office collection in India as Rs 37.92 crores.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GodzillaVsKong Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 3.94 cr [#Holi], Tue 2.73 cr, Wed 2.29 cr. Total: ₹ 37.92 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions."

The plot of the film revolves around Kong and his protectors, as they undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Meanwhile, the film has collected a total of $25.2 million in regional revenues in Southeast Asia, on its opening weekend. This makes it the second-biggest film in India in a week, in the Covid era.

"We are absolutely delighted with the opening numbers and the overwhelming response to the film. This proves that movies like 'Godzilla vs Kong are best enjoyed by audiences in the biggest cinema screen possible!" Denzil Dias (VP and MD, Warner Bros. Pictures, India) had said in a statement after day one.

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises.