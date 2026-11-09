Godzilla Minus Zero tops global box office charts; a look at its latest worldwide collection

Japanese blockbuster Godzilla Minus Zero has shattered records at the worldwide box office over the November 5-8 weekend. While the Japanese film claimed the top spot, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana finished second, ahead of several Hollywood releases. Ramayana also emerged as the number one film in most markets during the same period.

Godzilla Minus Zero worldwide box office collection

A major share of Godzilla Minus Zero's opening business came from North America. The Takashi Yamazaki-directed film collected an estimated $31.6 million (approximately Rs 281 crore) in the region over three days, as per a Sacnilk report. This is the biggest North American opening ever recorded by a live-action foreign-language film. It has surpassed the previous record set by Hero in 2004.

The film's global performance also received a boost from premium-format screenings. IMAX alone contributed $21.3 million (approximately Rs 190 crore) to its worldwide collection.

Ramayana box office collection: Indian film earns Rs 507 crore worldwide

Ramayana's position in the global weekend rankings has been noteworthy. The film earned around $8.7 million (approximately Rs 77.5 crore) in North America between Friday and Sunday. Including paid previews, its collection in the region stands at $12.2 million (approximately Rs 108.6 crore).

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has collected an estimated Rs 507 crore worldwide in its first four days. The total includes more than Rs 285 crore from the Indian market and Rs 222 crore from overseas territories. International markets have contributed nearly 44 per cent of its overall collection, indicating the film's reach beyond India.

Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana: Release dates and weekend collections

The two films had different release schedules, which are important when comparing their box office performances. Godzilla Minus Zero first opened in Japan on November 3 and arrived in North American theatres on November 6. Ramayana, on the other hand, released in India on November 5 after beginning paid previews in North America on November 4.

The global rankings cover the three-day period from November 6 to 8. However, the reported Rs 507 crore worldwide collection of Ramayana includes its Thursday opening in India. This distinction is important because the two films' reported totals cover different release windows.

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