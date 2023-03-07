Ghosted Trailer out: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in action-packed thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@CHRISEVANSS_ONLINE81 Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in action-packed thriller 'Ghosted’

The new movie “Ghosted” will be leading in terms of cast by Chris Evans and Ana De Armas. The film pertains to the action genre and has a dash of romantic comedy. In the movie "Ghosted," Chris Evans' character travels to Ana de Armas' city to find her but ends up being kidnapped. De Armas' character, who is revealed to be a CIA agent, comes to his rescue, performing high-octane action sequences.

The plotline basically revolves around two strangers who meet and fall in love. However, the plot also revolves around the point that it's important to respect boundaries and give the other person space if they don't respond to calls or messages.

The movie is directed by Dexter Fletcher, known for his work on musical biopics "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman." The script is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, known for their work on "Zombieland" and "Deadpool." The film also features a star-studded cast including Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tim Blake Nelson, Marwan Kenzari, Anna Deavere Smith, Lizzie Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Tiya Sircar, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. This is the third time Evans and De Armas have worked together, after "Knives Out" and "The Grey Man."

Chris Evans is a well-known American actor who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also acted in films such as "Knives Out" and "Snowpiercer."

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress known for her roles in "Blade Runner 2049," "Knives Out," and "No Time to Die." She has been praised for her versatility and talent on screen.

