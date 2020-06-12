Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' to release theatrically in July

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GERARDBUTLER Gerard Butler's "Greenland", which also features "Deadpool" star Morena Baccarin

The makers of Gerard Butler's disaster thriller "Greenland" have decided to release the film on July 31 in the US. The film has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who previously worked with Butler on "Angel Has Fallen", the third part of the actor's "Olympus Has Fallen" film series. The project, which hails from STX Films, is among the handful of movies that are scheduled to release in the US theatres after the coronavirus-forced shutdown.

Many studios have rescheduled to their films to late 2020 or early 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Greenland", which also features "Deadpool" star Morena Baccarin, a family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, the family's trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Chris Sparling has penned the script for the film which has been produced by Thunder Road Films.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage