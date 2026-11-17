George Lazenby, who played James Bond after Sean Connery in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969, has congratulated Robert Pattinson on becoming the next James Bond. The 87-year-old actor, who played the iconic British spy in just one film, shared a video message for Pattinson after Amazon MGM Studios officially announced his casting as 007.

George Lazenby welcomes Robert Pattinson to the James Bond club

George Lazenby took to Instagram hours after the announcement to welcome the Batman actor to the franchise. He also offered him some advice as he prepares to step into the role previously played by Daniel Craig.

“Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have [your] ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment.” He signed off by saying, “All the best mate, George.”

George Lazenby played James Bond in one film

George Lazenby made his debut as James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which released in 1969. He took over the role from Sean Connery, who had played the spy in the first five official Bond films.

However, Lazenby appeared as 007 in just one film. He was followed by Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, who each went on to play the famous spy.

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on Monday, November 16. The casting brought an end to years of speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig. The franchise's last film, No Time to Die, released in 2021 and ended with the death of Craig's version of the spy.

The upcoming instalment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. Pattinson expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic role. "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said in a statement, as per AP. "... To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

How many actors have played James Bond aka 007?

Six actors have officially played James Bond in the Eon Productions film franchise. Sean Connery was the first to portray the spy on the big screen. George Lazenby followed him with On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969.

Roger Moore took over the role in 1973 with Live and Let Die and appeared in seven Bond films. Timothy Dalton played the spy in two films, The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). Pierce Brosnan then appeared in four films, beginning with GoldenEye in 1995.

Daniel Craig became the sixth official Bond actor. He played the character in five films, with No Time to Die (2021) marking his final appearance as 007.

Interestingly, American actor Barry Nelson had played James Bond in a 1954 television adaptation of Casino Royale, much before Sean Connery's big-screen debut. However, he is not counted among the six actors who have played Bond in the official Eon film series.

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