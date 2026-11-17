Robert Pattinson has come a long way from being the vampire teenager who became a global heartthrob. The actor, who first won over audiences as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, is now stepping into the shoes of one of cinema’s most iconic characters. Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced Pattinson as the next James Bond, making him the seventh actor to play the British spy on the big screen.

Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, who played 007 for five films, from Casino Royale in 2006 to No Time to Die in 2021. The announcement on Monday, November 16, brings an end to months of speculation over who would take the franchise forward.

Tenet and The Batman changed the perception

The 40-year-old actor's casting is an interesting next step in a career that has seen him move between major franchises and more unconventional projects. While Twilight made him an international star, Pattinson gradually moved away from the image of the brooding vampire and began taking on challenging roles in independent films such as Good Time and The Lighthouse. He also earned praise for his performances in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17.

In 2022, he took on another much-loved character when he was cast as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. His interpretation of the caped crusader introduced audiences to a darker, more troubled version of the superhero. Pattinson is currently working on The Batman Part II, making his move from Gotham City to the world of 007 an interesting one.

Robert Pattinson's James Bond film: Who is behind the project?

The upcoming, still-untitled Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Arrival and the Dune franchise. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson's casting, saying the actor has the timeless soul of 007 while bringing a completely new spirit to the character. Pattinson, meanwhile, described being entrusted with the role as the honour of a lifetime and called it a dream come true.

The film will also mark a significant change for the long-running franchise. It will be the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control after the company entered a new arrangement with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in 2025.

With Twilight, Harry Potter, The Batman and now James Bond on his career journey, Pattinson has repeatedly stepped into worlds with enormous fan followings. His next challenge will be making 007 his own while carrying forward a legacy that began on the big screen with Sean Connery in 1962.

An official release date for the new Bond film has not yet been announced.

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Robert Pattinson officially takes over as James Bond; first look as 007 revealed