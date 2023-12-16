Friends star Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Matthew Perry

Friends actor Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning in his Los Angeles home. In an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office, the actor who publicly struggled with drinking and drug use for decades, died from the acute effects of ketamine, an anaesthetic with psychedelic properties. The Medical examiner's office said that drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of an opioid, buprenorphine, had contributed to his death.

The autopsy report said that Perry had been on ketamine infusion therapy but that the ketamine in his system could not have been from his last known therapy session, which was about a week and a half before he died. In his memoirs, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that," Perry wrote in his memoir.

Matthew Perry popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing in 90 beloved show Friends, died untimely at the age of 54. Perry’s 10 seasons on “Friends” made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as a friend group in New York.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004. A reunion special in 2021 was hosted by James Corden and fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines. Perry received one Emmy nomination for his “Friends” role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on “The West Wing.” He has starred in several film roles as well, including the rom-com “Fools Rush In” opposite Salma Hayek and the crime comedy “The Whole Nine Yards” opposite Bruce Willis.

