Friends actor Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid split after more than a decade together: Report

New Delhi:

Friends actor Courteney Cox and musician Johnny McDaid have reportedly split after more than a decade together. According to a report by People, the long-time couple have ended their relationship after years of being together.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid split after more than a decade together

For the unversed, Friends actor Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, who first met in 2013, got engaged within a year of dating but later went through a brief separation before reconciling. However, they have now called it quits.

The couple's last public appearance was at the US Open in September 2025. Earlier that year in July, Courteney Cox had marked McDaid's 48th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

In April 2024, during a chat show, Courteney Cox spoke about their past breakup and shared that it happened during a couples therapy session.

She said, "Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not," she said, adding, "He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain."

Courteney Cox's work front

Courteney Cox is best known for her role in the popular sitcom Friends, where she played Monica Geller. The show also featured Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

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