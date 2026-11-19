Florence Pugh has had enough of people speculating about her appearance. The actor has hit back at online rumours claiming that she underwent cosmetic surgery and used Ozempic for weight loss. Addressing the growing discussion around her face and body, Florence called out social media users for making assumptions about procedures she has never had and urged people to be more mindful of what they say about others.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a lengthy note about the scrutiny she has been facing. She revealed that she woke up to thousands of people discussing her appearance, with several online posts speculating about everything from eyelid surgery and fillers to facial liposuction, buccal fat removal, chin surgery and a nose job.

Florence Pugh denies Ozempic use and cosmetic surgery rumours

Reacting to the speculation, Florence expressed disbelief at how quickly people had started dissecting her appearance. She said the internet had become increasingly obsessed with separating what is real from what is not, adding that the discussion around her body had left her disturbed.

The actor categorically denied using Ozempic or undergoing any facial surgery. She also addressed comments about her nose, pointing out that its natural shape had always been the same, even when she was a child.

Florence further spoke about the fat-shaming she has experienced throughout her career. She revealed that people have repeatedly commented on her weight, told her to lose weight, suggested she use Ozempic and even criticised her for wearing clothes that show her midriff.

Florence Pugh reveals she has lost only two pounds

The actor also explained what has actually changed in her lifestyle over the past year. Turning 30 prompted her to rethink her relationship with alcohol and set herself some fitness goals. Rather than focusing on losing weight, she wanted to become stronger and challenge herself physically.

Florence revealed that despite getting enough rest, eating well and working out regularly, she has lost only around two pounds. Her progress, however, has been more about strength than the number on the weighing scale. She can now perform six pull-ups and lift 110 kg, something she has worked hard to achieve.

She also pointed out that some people were comparing recent photographs of her with older pictures taken during a difficult period in her life. Florence said those older images showed a time when she was struggling mentally and did not have a healthy relationship with her body. She is now in a much better place and has been making an effort to respect her body.

Read her full note here:

Why Florence Pugh's appearance became a talking point

The latest discussion began after Florence attended the Governors Awards 2026 on November 15. Photographs from the event triggered speculation about changes in her facial features, with several social media users suggesting that she had undergone cosmetic procedures. Some even described her as unrecognisable.

The conversation gathered further attention after a magazine shared an Instagram Reel featuring pictures of Florence from 2016 and 2026. The video discussed Hollywood's preference for sharply defined facial features and how people with naturally round faces are often judged against changing beauty standards.

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