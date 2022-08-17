Florence Pugh on Harry Styles sex scenes in Don't Worry Darling: Movie bigger and better than that

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OLIVIAWILDE Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling promotional still

Florence Pugh has called out people's obsession with sex scenes in movies featuring movie celebrities and pop stars. Pugh's upcoming feature film, billed to be a thriller, Don't Worry Darling has been in news for the intimate scenes featuring Pugh and Harry Styles. The Black Widow star is upset that people don't seem to be looking beyond the skin show. During her recent interview, Pugh clearly mentioned that the movie is not just about the sex scenes featuring famous celebs but much more than that.

Pugh calls out people's obsession with sex scenes in Don't Worry Darling

When the first trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” dropped in May, viewers could not stop talking about the on-screen intimacy between Pugh and Styles. Now, the actress said the movie is much more than that. She shared, "When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Don't Worry Darling movie details

Olivia Wilde is the director of the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. Interestingly, while filming for it, she and Style began dating. In the movie, Pugh plays a happy housewife, one who becomes increasingly suspicious that her husband's glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. He's working on something called the Victory Project, which promises to change the world.

Along with Styles, Pugh and Chris Pine, the high-wattage cast includes Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay from a spec script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke. Don't Worry Darling is Wilde's follow-up feature to 2019's coming-of-age comedy Booksmart.

The movie will release in cinema halls on September 23.

