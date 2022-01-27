Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBATMAN 'Fiery' Batman poster brings together movie's main characters, Bruce Wayne is The Riddler's target

As anticipation continues to rise about Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, arrving in cinema halls on March 4, a new movie poster brings all the main characters together against the backdrop of the burning Gotham city.

The new poster shows The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Penguin (Colin Farrell) with the Batman. Bruce Wayne is seen walking with a bag in his hand in a black suit. The 'fiery' theme of the new Batman movie is captured well in this poster. A target is painted on Bruce and a qestion mark appears on him, which puts The Riddler's threat on him.

The makers shared the new movie poster with the caption, "Vengeance will descend on Gotham (sic)." Excited fans took to the comments section and wrote, "Can we time travel to the release I cannot wait (sic)," and "I can't wait any longer for this movie (sic)."

Check out some of The Batman's previous posters.

The Batman centres on Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his early days of fighting crime. In his pursuit of justice, the vigilante uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler, a puzzle-obsessed serial killer portrayed by Paul Dano.

The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth (previously played by the inimitable Michael Caine), Colin Farrell as the rising crime lord known as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon.

Check out The Batman trailer here.

Matt Reeves is the director of The Batman which filmed during the pandemic. After Ben Affleck, Pattinson taking over the role of the Caped Crusador is being looked forward to by the fans. Reeves revealed in an interview with a foreign publication how he centred upon Pattinson as his choice for the Batman. "In the process of writing the movie, I watched Good Time, and I thought, ‘Okay, he’s got an inner kind of rage that connects with this character and a dangerousness, and I can feel this desperation,’" Reeves said.

Earlier, it has been revealed that The Batman's runtime is close to three hours.