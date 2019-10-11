Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley cast in 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'

Actors Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, and Joe Alwyn are set to star in the movie adaptation of "The Letter From Your Lover". The film is a dual-narrative love story set between London and the Riviera, based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes. It also features Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan and Ncuti Gatwa, reported Variety.

Augustine Frizzell is directing the film, which starts shooting from October 14 in Mallorca, Spain, before the production moves to the UK. The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young journalist in contemporary London who uncovers a series of love letters that tell the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Turner). As Ellie is drawn into the story, she becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends.

Jones and Woodley are also executives producing the project. Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are attached as producer alongside Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News