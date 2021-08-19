Fast and Furious 9 (F9): Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD download online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIGITALSPY Fast and Furious 9: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, HD download online

F9 (also known as F9: The Fast Saga and Fast & Furious 9): Directed by Justin Lin, Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez's Letty in the film are content with a quiet family life completely off the grid with young Brian. Until, they get drawn back into a world filled with danger and action. It is the sequel to 'The Fate of the Furious', the ninth instalment. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles. The film is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

If you're interested to watch Fast and Furious 9, here's each and every possible piece of information about the film curated just for you!

What is Fast and Furious 9 Release Date in India?

The film will release in India on September 3, 2021. The film had its world premiere in South Korea on May 19. It hit theatres across the world on June 25.

Who is the Director of Fast and Furious 9?

Justin Lin

Who are the producers of Fast and Furious 9 movie?

Neal H. Moritz

Vin Diesel

Justin Lin

Jeffrey Kirschenbaum

Joe Roth

Clayton Townsend

Samantha Vincent

Who are the writers of Fast and Furious 9 movie 2021?

Justin Lin

Alfredo Botello

Daniel Casey

What is the star cast of Fast and Furious 9 movie?

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Who are the Music Directors of Fast and Furious 9 movie?

The film F9: The Fast Saga's music is by Brian Tyler.

How Can I See Fast and Furious 9 Movie Trailer?

You can watch Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Universal Studios.

Where to download Fast and Furious 9 movie?

You can download the movie after its primiere on any OTT app. The film will be available in HD for online download

Where to book Fast and Furious 9 movie tickets?

You can book Fast and Furious 9 movie tickets from any cinema hall in India.

Where can I check the review of Fast and Furious 9 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on The Big Bull review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review