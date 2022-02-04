Fans curiously search for Dhanush in Netflix's first look of The Gray Man | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANUSHKRAJA Dhaush's first-ever Holywood film is The Gray Man

Netflix released the first look of the upcoming, big-budget action film The Gray Man on Thursday and fans can't be more excited for it to drop on the streamer sooner than later. Netflix has announced plans to debut as many as 68 movies in 2022, including The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas among many others.

With this announcement, made in a new sizzle reel, Netflix makes good on its promise to launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months. In the video, many movies are teased and all eyes were on the glimpses of The Gray Man. While there are scenes featuring Ana, Chris and Ryan and some glimpses of action-packed sequences, Indian fans were curiously searching for Dhanush K Raja. However, it seems like the teaser reel released by Netflix did not reveal Dhanush's look in The Gray Man, and fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Indian superstar in his Hollywood movie.

Here's the promotional video released by Netflix showcasing the sizzling glimpse of The Gray Man.

Here are some fan reactions to the first look of The Gray Man.

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. It revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team. Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond-level of scale and a budget upward of USD 200 million. Anthony and Joe Russo have produced the project through their AGBO banner. Joe Russo wrote the script with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft.

The other cast members are Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, DeObia Oparei, whose credits include Game of Thrones and Sex Education, Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

Dhanush has been in news for his divorce announcement with Aishwaryaa, the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth. He is set to feature in as many as 6 films down South.

