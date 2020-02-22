Image Source : INSTAGRAM F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast announces reunion for HBO Max special show with throwback photo

Popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S ended in May 2004 but it still receives endless love from all the fans all around the world. The show has been the most memorable part of every kid born in the 90s and there is not a single day when the fans don’t ask for it to return on the small screens. Looks like the makers and star cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S have finally heard the request as a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion is on the cards. On Saturday, F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars broke the internet as they announced that they will be coming back together for HBO Max special show.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be reuniting for 25th anniversary for an exclusive unscripted special on the streaming platform HBO Max and it will launch in May this year. The stars shared a throwback photo on their social media of all six of them together and wrote, “It’s Happening!”.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. featured Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler and David Schwimmer as Ross. According to a Variety report, each star is expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said in a statement, "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together - we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire F.R.I.E.N.D.S library."

For the unversed, the popular sitcom ran for 10 superhit seasons and followed the lives of six friends living in New York. It showed how they all shared their personal and professional life together by sharing special moments and conversations around a coffee shop named Central Perk.

