Image Source : INSTAGRAM Evil Eye trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Blumhouse Productions’ horror film will send chills down your spines

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video film Evil Eye is out. The makers released the video on Thursday, and by the looks of it, the movie seems to be a compelling horror-thriller. There are four movies in the package co-produced by Jason Blum’s production house.Other titles in Welcome To The Blumhouse are Nocturne, Black Box, The Lie. All three movies look exciting, with Kissing Booth fame Joey King leading the latter.

From the Evil Eye trailer, the movies look interesting and intriguing. Evil Eye focusses on a Hindu mother who suspects her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. There is a bloodbath in the footage from the film.

The film, directed by Indian Americans Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, is based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production written by Madhuri Shekar and produced by Nina Anand Aujla.

It stars Sarita Choudhury as Usha Kharti; Sunita Mani as Usha’s daughter Pallavi; and Omar Maskati as Pallavi’s wealthy boyfriend Sandeep.

It shows how a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Evil Eye releases on October 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage