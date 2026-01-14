Euphoria Season 3 trailer out: Fans 'can't wait' for Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney's teen drama The makers released the official trailer of Euphoria Season 3 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Social media users have expressed their excitement over the announcement. Watch the trailer video here.

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Euphoria Season 3 has been released online. Starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, the trailer of the third installment gives fans a first glimpse of the much-anticipated teen drama.

Since its release, it has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with viewers eagerly awaiting the series. The show will be available to stream on the HBO Max platform from April 12, 2026.

Euphoria season 3 trailer is out now

For the caption, the makers wrote, "Say your prayers. April 12. #Euphoria returns to HBO Max (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

Internet reacts to Euphoria season 3 trailer

Fans were quick to react to the trailer of Euphoria Season 3. One user wrote, "Cassie is perfect, I can't wait to see her in this season! (sic)." Another added, "Can’t wait Yessss! (sic)." Some viewers even said they needed this show after Netflix's hit Stranger Things came to an end. One Instagram comment read, "RIGHT AFTER STRANGER THINGS WE NEEDED THIS! (sic)."

Euphoria Season 3 Cast and characters

The show features an ensemble cast led by Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. Other cast members include:

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Nika King as Leslie Bennett

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

This is a developing story.

