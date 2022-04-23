After Eternals, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange sequel banned in Saudi Arabia over gay character

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL Doctor Strange sequel movie will release worldwide on may 6

Highlights Doctor Strange sequel has been banned in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries

Saudi Arabian censors didn't issue the distribution certificate to the superhero movie

The new character of America Chavez, played by actor Xochitl Gomez, is gay

Marvel Studios' much anticipated movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has been banned in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries due to the presence of a gay character.

The “Doctor Strange” sequel, which will release in the US on May 6, was originally scheduled for hit theatres in the Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on May 5.

Read: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett heading for divorce? Latter says 'focusing on deep healing'

According to Variety, the Saudi Arabian censors didn't issue the distribution certificate to the Benedict Cumberbatch-led superhero movie. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars Cumberbatch as the titular character and also features new hero America Chavez, played by actor Xochitl Gomez.

Her character in the film is reportedly gay.

Read: Zendaya isn't going to the Met Gala 2022; here's why

Prior to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", Marvel’s "The Eternals" was banned in Saudi Arabia, over its same-gender couple romance and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay superhero.

"Doctor Strange" sequel follows the Sorcerer Supreme as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.