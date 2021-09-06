Eternals India release date: Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington starrer Marvel film to hit theaters on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL INDIA Eternals poster

The much talked about action adventure film 'Eternals' by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to light up screens in India on November 5 as it is set for a Diwali release. The film, which is intended to be the 26th film in the MCU, stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington.

Sharing the news on social media, Marvel India wrote, "Lighting up the Big screens this Diwali! Eternals will arrive on November 5 in Cinemas! In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

The story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants. Chloe Zhao, who won several honours such as the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for 'Nomadland', is helming the film. 'Eternals' is her fourth movie as a director. Her other credits include 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' and 'The Rider'.

Apart from Angelina Jolie and many other popular names from Game of Thrones (Kit Harrington, Richard Madden), Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani's role is grabbing much attention. Making a Bollywood-style entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor's character in the superhero project "The Eternals" will have a secret identity of a Bollywood star.

"My character, for instance, is like, 'Okay we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know'. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity," Nanjiani said in Deadline's New Hollywood podcast.

"We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star," he added.

