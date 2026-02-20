Eric Dane dies at 53: Wife Rebecca Gayheart withdrew divorce after Grey's Anatomy actor's ALS diagnosis

New Delhi:

American actor Eric Dane died on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 after a prolonged battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He is survived by his wife, actor Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Eric and Rebecca got married in 2004. In 2018, after 13 years of togetherness, Rebecca filed for divorce. The two remained separated for years, until March 2025, when she chose to withdraw the filing following Eric’s ALS diagnosis.

Rebecca Gayheart chose to withdraw her divorce after Eric Dane's health issues

Rebecca's decision to step back from the divorce came from a deeply personal place. She wanted to show her daughters the importance of being present for family, especially during difficult times. In April 2025, Eric had publicly shared his ALS diagnosis. A few months later, in November, Rebecca spoke about her decision on the Broad Ideas podcast. The 54-year-old actor said, "We tell them, 'We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He is your father'."

She also spoke about the complexities of their relationship. The couple had not been living under the same roof for nearly eight years, which made the decision even more uncertain for her. "I’m just showing up and trying to be there for [my kids]. I guess time will tell", she had said.

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart have moved on during their separation

The news of Eric's death was confirmed by his family. In their statement, carried by People, the family said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," reads a statement from Dane's family. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the note further read.

Eric Dane was mostly popular for playing Dr Mark Sloan, or McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy from 2006 to 2012. He was also a part of Euphoria.

