Eric Dane dies at 53: When the actor opened up about missing Grey's Anatomy Emmys reunion due to ALS

New Delhi:

Hollywood star Eric Dane died after a prolonged battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 53. The actor had once opened up about why he missed the 2025 Emmys, where he was scheduled to join co-star Jesse Williams for a special tribute to Grey’s Anatomy on its 20th anniversary. The moment held personal significance for him, given his long association with the show and its cast.

Following his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, which he had announced in April, Dane later shared that his health was the reason he could not attend the reunion. It was a difficult period, and the absence was not by choice. "ALS is a nasty disease … So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head,” Dane told The Washington Post in an interview.

The actor admitted he was deeply disappointed about missing the tribute. “I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to. It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues I thought would have a been special moment. . . So I was a really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it," he said.

Eric Dane remained widely loved as Dr Mark Sloan, or McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy, where he appeared from season two to season nine. He joined the show in 2006 and remained a part of it until 2012. While he initially joined in a side role, his character's popularity compelled the makers to introduce him as one of the main actors.

Apart from Grey's Anatomy, Dane gained a new generation of fans with his role as Cal Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria. In a nod to his legacy on the medical drama, he returned for a special guest appearance in the Season 17 episode titled “Breathe”.

Beyond acting, Dane had partnered with the I AM ALS organisation to support research and provide assistance for neurodegenerative diseases. He was also set to appear in Into the Beautiful and Family Secrets next.

