Eric Dane dies at 53: Here's a look at his famous movies and TV shows

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Eric Dane has died at the age of 53, leaving fans heartbroken. The actor was best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and for his role in Euphoria. He passed away after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Over the years, he appeared in several memorable movies and TV shows that made him a familiar face in Hollywood. Here's a look back at some of his most notable work.

Eric Dane's famous movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, Dane began his journey as an actor in theatre, where he played Joe Keller in All My Sons. He later moved to Los Angeles to pursue more opportunities and made his television debut with The Wonder Years in 1988.

Later, Eric featured in TV series like Married with Children. Silk Stalkings and Roseanne were shows in which he played major roles. For the unversed, Eric played the role of medical doctors several times in series like Gideon's Crossing, Charmed and others.

However, his notable role of Dr Mark Sloan in 2005's Grey's Anatomy was well received by the audience. Eric got his first lead role on the big screen in 2006 for the movie Open Water 2: Adrift. He also appeared in Marley & Me, Valentine's Day and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Eric Dane's other notable works

His other well-known projects include The Last Ship, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Redeeming Love and Wireless, among others.

About Eric Dane's family

Eric Dane got married to actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. They welcomed two daughters Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Dane. In 2018, after being together for 13 years, Rebecca filed for divorce and started living separately. In March 2025, she withdrew the divorce after Eric was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

