Emmy Awards 2025 Highlights: Stephen Graham ends acceptance speech with 'Namaste', Tillman scripts history The 77th Emmy Awards were held on September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, where artists created history. Let's have a look at the Emmy 2025 highlights.

The Emmy Awards, one of the biggest and most popular awards of the television industry, were organised last night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Several unique records were also made in the 77th Emmy Awards and many moments also caught the attention at the Emmy Awards 2025.

While several wins made people shed a tear or two, some stars also garnered attention with their looks at the red carpet, so let's have a look at the highlights of the Emmy Awards 2025.

Stephen Graham ended his speech with 'Namaste'

Stephen Graham received the Best Actor award in the Limited or Anthology Series or Film category for Netflix's 'Adolescence'. During his speech, he made Indian fans happy by saying Namaste at the end. His speech is now viral.

Owen Cooper becomes youngest actor to win an Emmy Award

During the 77th Emmy Awards, Owen Cooper, who starred in Netflix's original show 'Adolescence', became the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy Award. He won the Best Supporting Actor Award in the Limited Series or Film category at the age of just 15.

During the acceptance speech, the little star said that the win feels really amazing. 'To be honest, when I started theatre classes, I didn't expect to win this award. Three years ago, I was nothing, but now I'm here,' the actor said at the Emmy stage.

Trammell Tillman is now the first black man to win lift an Emmy Award

Trammell Tillman made history at the Emmy Awards 2025 as he became the first black man to win an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He received this award for playing Milchik in 'Severance'. He dedicated this special award to his mother, whom he also considers his first acting coach.

John Oliver's speech was beeped twice

At the 77th Emmy Awards, John Oliver won the Emmy Award for Best Scripted Variety Series for 'Last Week Tonight'. But during this, his 15-second winning speech was beeped twice on live television. After which, his speech became a topic of discussion. However, later on social media, people also shared the video of his speech without beeps. In this, Oliver used some indecent words and was beeped twice.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's PDA

Stylish styles of many stars were also seen on the red carpet of the 77th Emmy Awards. During this, the star couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, reached the Emmy Awards together. Where Selena arrived with an attractive red gown and an attractive train, which enhanced her look even more with big diamond earrings, Benny was seen in a black suit. During this, Benny showered love on Selena and kissed her on her cheeks.

Jenna Ortega's outfit took everyone's attention

Jenna Ortega was the most talked about on the red carpet, who surprised fans with her bold look. Jenna wore a bold Givenchy outfit on the carpet of the Emmy 2025. She wore a black skirt with a thigh-high slit, but her bra top, studded with stones, caught everyone's attention. The shimmering top made of pearls and gems gave her a Death Becomes Her feel, reminiscent of Isabella Rossellini's iconic character Lisle von Rahman in the 1992 cult classic film.

