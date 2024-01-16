Emmy Awards 2024: Quinta Brunson becomes second black woman ever to win Comedy Lead Actress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Quinta Brunson

The Emmy Awards stood out as the most exciting event of the night. Quinta Brunson created history by clinching the award for best actress in the comedy series for Abbot Elementary. The actress became the second black woman ever to win this prestigious award. This win comes after Isabel Sanford won an Emmy Award in 1981 for The Jeffersons. Quinta Brunson was nominated for comedy guest actress and also as an executive producer for best comedy series nominee Abbott Elementary.

Who is Quinta Brunson?

Quinta Brunson is an American actress, comedian, writer and producer. The actress is best known for co-writing, creating, executive producing and starring in the series Abbott Elementary. She plays the role of Janine Teagues who is the main lead as well.

About Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is a popular sitcom television series which tells the story of a group of dedicated teachers who are thrown together in a Philadelphia public school, where they are determined to help the students succeed in life.

In the Emmy Awards, series-The Succession which got 27 nominations won 6 awards. The Succession and Beef too won several awards, while the Best Oustanding Talk Series, was won by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The Emmy Awards this year was hosted by Anthony Anderson, which was rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024 and was broadcast from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

