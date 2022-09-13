Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae thanks director for making 'realistic problems come to life'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YOCUAYYAJ Lee Jung-jae

Emmy Awards 2022: Actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in 'Squid Game.' The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired live in India on Lionsgate Play. As he received the award, Lee Jung-jae thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for making realistic problems come to life so creatively.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked streaming portal Netflix and the team of the show, which revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win over five billion Wans.

He said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea." ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: Euphoria's Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game win big

'Squid Game' has received 14 total Emmy nominations this year, and took home four awards at this year's Creative Arts Emmy's earlier this month.

The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was awarded best director. After accepting the award, Hwang in his acceptance speech said he hoped "this Emmy won't be his last."

'Squid Game', which became the most-watched show of all time on Netflix following its September 2021 debut, is the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category.

Most notably, actress Lee You-mi took home a gold statue for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ji-yeong. ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2022 Best Dressed: Chrissy Teigen flaunts baby bump with John Legend, Andrew Garfield suits up

