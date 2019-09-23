Emmy Awards 2019: Chernobyl to Game Of Thrones, here’s the complete winners’ list

The very popular Emmy Awards 2019 is one of the much-anticipated awards of the year. The 71st edition of the Prime Time Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year the awards were even special for India since Anurag Kashyap's web series 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' got nominated from India while actress Radhika Apte got the nomination for Best Actress Award. The nominations were announced a week ago which surprised every one because of the fact that popular TV show 'Game of Thrones' received 32 nominations.

The list of winners definitely made the fans happy but the moment which stood out was when the cast of GOT including luding Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams, got on the stage at the 2019 Emmy Awards to say goodbye, and received a standing ovation from the crowd here.

The winners' list included names like Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage etc. Meanwhile, have a look at the complete list here:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner- Julia Garner, Ozark

Writing for a Drama Series

Winner- Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

• Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Director for a Variety Series

• Winner: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

• Winner: Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series

• Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

• Winner: Chernobyl

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

• Winner: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Television Movie

• Winner: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

• Winner: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

• Winner: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

• Winner: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Directing for a Limited Series

• Winner: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

• Winner: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Outstanding Competition Program

• Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

• Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

• Winner: Bill Hader, Barry

Director for a Comedy Series

• Winner: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

• Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

