Emma Watson FINALLY reacts to Harry Potter Reunion goof up; impressed Potterheads say 10 points to Gryffindor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMMA WATSON, EMMA ROBERTS Emma Watson, Emma Roberts

While Harry Potter Reunion was a mushball of nostalgia, it did a few things wrong. Above all, they messed up Emma Watson's childhood pic. There was a mix-up and the editor's used Emma Roberts' childhood pic, instead of the Harry Potter actress. Memes, jokes and puns have been floating on the Internet ever since. However, it was Emma's reaction that was the cherry on the cake. Taking the good-up sportingly, Watson reacted to the editing mistake by sharing the photo on her

Instagram account.

She posted Emma Roberts' pic and captioned it as, "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever." Taking the mistake head on, HBO Max's official Instagram account dropped a comment on Watson's post writing, "Are we sure this wasn’t the effect of a Polyjuice Potion?" Emma Roberts too reacted to the post by sharing it on Instagram Stories. "Hahaha. I don't believe that," she wrote. Harry Potter fans, known as Potterheads too reacted to the post. while several dropped laugh emojis on it, many showered Gryffindor with points. Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMMA ROBERTS Emma Watson, Emma Roberts

On New Year's Day, HBO Max had debuted 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special, which reunited key cast members from the movie franchise, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Some 'Harry Potter' fans were perplexed when one eagle-eyed fan noticed a moment in the special that saw the 31-year-old replaced with another Emma, 'American Horror Story' actor Emma Roberts. The gaffe went viral. Later, producers confirmed to Fox News that there was a small mistake in the editing of the 'Harry Potter' special in a segment in which pictures of the cast before they were made famous by the first film in 2001 were shown. Instead of using a photo of Watson as a child, they admitted to accidentally using an image of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears while eating breakfast.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now," read a statement from the producers provided to Fox News.

Besides the lead actors, former 'Harry Potter' stars were in attendance to discuss the film, its legacy and what it has been like for them since the eighth and final installment concluded in 2011. Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates were all on hand to discuss the film franchise, based on the novels by author J.K. Rowling.