Emma Watson dating American businessman Ryan Walsh? Actress spotted with him in Venice

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has been in the headlines time and again for her personal life. The actress was in a relationship with Brandon Green and split with him after dating for 18 months. He is the son of one-time King of the High Street Sir Philip Green and the duo broke up during the Christmas period. Now, she has been spotted with an American businessman Ryan Walsh vacationing in Italy, sparking yet another dating rumours.

Emma Watson's photos are going viral on the internet in which she is seen enjoying a trip to Italy with Ryan Walsh as they visited Venice - a city she once spent time in with her ex-beau. Emma is said to love someone who can "match her intelligence" and has always had "brainy" boyfriends.

"From Brandon, who is an executive at his dad Philip Green's company, she has been linked to tech CEOs William 'Mack' Knight, Brendan Iribe and Brendan Wallace. Ryan is a very intelligent man too and Emma seems to be enjoying spending time with him," The Sun quoted a source saying.

The source further mentioned, quoted by 'Mirror.co.uk', "They have known each other for some time and now she is single she is making sure she enjoys herself."

For the unversed, Ryan Walsh is believed to work in tech and founded a consultancy firm in Los Angeles three years ago.

Emma Watson Work Front

Emma Watson is known for her role as Hermoine in the Harry Potter series. Since then she has worked in many blockbuster films like Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, Colonia, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Regression, and others. Since getting her degree from Brown University, the actress has set up two film production companies and directed herself in a Prada commercial.

