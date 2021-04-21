Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman to join Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' series?

Image Source : INSTA/GAMES_OF_THRONES_CLUB, ITSOLIVIACO Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman

Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' has lately become the talk of the town. The series is said to get popular faces for the upcoming instalment and actresses Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are said to have been roped in for the project. "Game of Thrones" star Clarke is said to be in final talks to join Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" series, which just cast Oscar-winner Olivia Colman. The original series for Disney Plus also features Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Marvel Studios declined to comment on the matter. Reps for Clarke did not immediately comment on the matter, reports PTI.

Jackson will be seen reprising his role of Nick Fury in the series while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in "Captain Marvel, reported Variety.

The series will revolve around a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. "One Night in Miami" star Kingsley Ben-Adir is likely to play the villain in the series, which is yet to find a director.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning British star Olivia Colman, who is nominated this year for the best-supporting actress Academy Award for her role in "The Father", is also in talks to join Secret Invasion.

Plot details are still under wraps but the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series uses the events of Marvel's Captain Marvel movie to focus on Samuel L Jackson-starrer secret agent Nick Fury and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn).

There is no clarity on what Colman would play in the series but infiltration of Skrulls on Earth is said to be a part of the story.

Colman won an Oscar for her work in "The Favourite" and starred as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s "The Crown" but she became famous internationally with the crime drama "Broadchurch". Whereas, Clarke became a globally famous name with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones".

Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on thriller series "Mr. Robot", is writing and executive producing the series with a shoot planned in UK and the Europe later this year. Executive producer Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

--with PTI inputs