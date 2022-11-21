Dwayne Johnson reacts to the comparisons between Black Adam and Black Panther says, 'there's no comparison...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUPERMANENJOYER Dwayne Johnson's still from Black Adam

It seems that Dwayne Johnson aka The rock is in no mood for the comparisons between Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and DC's Black Adam. Ever since the movies have hit the theatres, there have been comparisons in the box office collections. Recently a Twitter handle named 'IGN' tweeted about the box office collections of both the movies to which Dwayne reacted and slammed the comparisons.

IGN's tweet read, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned over $400 million at the global box office, making it the most profitable superhero film to be released this fall. Black Adam, which came out in October, has earned $353 million at the global box office". To which Dwayne Johnson tweeted, "What a neutral post. I love competing, but @IGN you guys are in the biz with us there’s no competition with the established global brand of Black Panther compared to Black Adam & JSA (Justice Society of America) who a year ago no one even heard of." The Black Adam star concluded by saying, "No need to knock us, we’re new babies and have to grow".

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o, has been dominating the global box office for the last two weeks, grossing over half a billion worldwide. Following a massive growth at the box office on the opening weekend, Wakanda Forever went on to collect over $330 million in the first few days. Meanwhile, Black Adam, the superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson which is now in its fifth week, also had strong box office numbers since its release on October 21st and has crossed over $366.2 million at the box office.

About Black Adam

Starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead, Black Adam is the superhero of DCEU. He has been briefly mentioned in previous films like Shazam. In making for the past 15 years, the film is the origin story of an anti-hero. He has been buried for 5000 years before being awakened by an archaeologist in danger.

He comes face to face with Justice Society of America, comprising -- Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. But they are not enemies, the real enemy is Sabbac. How Black Adam and JSA defeat him is the premise of the film.

