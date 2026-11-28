Back in 2023, the simultaneous theatrical release of two major Hollywood films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, made headlines worldwide. Now, Hollywood is set to witness another high-profile box office showdown. This time, the face-off will be between Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three and Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday. Both films are scheduled for release on December 18. Fans have dubbed the clash Dunesday, and Villeneuve has now shared his thoughts on the much-discussed release date.

Changing the release date was not an option

According to Variety, the director said, "The first Dune was released towards the end of the pandemic. We achieved a strong box office performance despite an incredibly challenging environment, but the circumstances were stacked against us. The same thing happened with the second film; we had intended to release it in the fall, but due to two Hollywood strikes, it had to be pushed to late winter. We found success, but it certainly wasn't easy."

Denis Villeneuve on facing a massive franchise like Avengers

The director added, "This time around, there is no pandemic, nor is there any threat of strikes. We were planning for a standard release, but then Disney placed the world's biggest franchise right in our path. I'm no fool, these films are absolutely massive."

Dune may not be a mammoth, but it packs a punch: Villeneuve

Speaking about the possibility of changing the release date of Avengers: Doomsday, Villeneuve said, "I was very disappointed. But we had already committed to this date and to IMAX; changing the date was impossible. So, I accepted my fate and prayed to the cinema gods. Dune isn't a massive film like Avengers, but it is a compact, compelling beast that packs a real punch. I hope we can hold our own in this showdown."

Nevertheless, the director remains optimistic that the simultaneous release of both films could be a major box office opportunity, potentially making it one of the most spectacular box office weekends ever.

He also made it clear that he does not view his film as directly competing with Avengers: Doomsday, a franchise he likens to a colossal T-Rex. However, he takes pride in his own work and believes Dune: Part Three will offer audiences a powerful cinematic experience.

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