There's good news for fans of Timothée Chalamet's Dune franchise, as the first two films are set to return to theatres ahead of the much-awaited release of Dune: Part Three. The films will have a limited one-week theatrical run starting December 4. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the films' distribution partner, Warner Bros., made the announcement online on Friday.

Notably, both films will be re-released in IMAX formats. Fans will also get to witness an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming third instalment, Dune: Part Three.

Dune films to re-release in theatres on December 4 for one week

The re-release will bring the first two Dune films back to the big screen for one week only. For viewers who missed the opportunity to watch them in theatres during their original releases, this will be another chance to experience the films on a larger screen.

Sharing the announcement, the official X handle of Warner Bros. India wrote, "Relive the journey before you experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two return to cinemas for one week only starting December 4th and witness an exclusive sneak peek of Dune: Part Three (sic)."

More about Dune films

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part One was released in 2021 and introduced audiences to the world of Arrakis, its political conflicts and the journey of Paul Atreides. The film stars Timothee Chalamet as Paul, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

The storyline continued with Dune: Part Two, which arrived in 2024. The sequel showcased Paul's journey as he joined the Fremen and sought revenge against those responsible for destroying his family. Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were also part of the film's ensemble cast.

When is Dune: Part Three releasing?

The third instalment in the Dune franchise, Dune: Part Three, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. The Hollywood sci-fi film is arriving around the same time as Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release in Indian theatres on December 17. The film will also face box office competition from Shah Rukh Khan's King, which is scheduled to release on December 24.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, with Robert Pattinson joining the cast as Scytale.

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