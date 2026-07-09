Dune 3 trailer out, Timothee Chalamet unveils Paul Atreides' darkest journey yet | Watch

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated film, Dune Part 3, have finally dropped the official trailer, giving fans a first glimpse of Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi trilogy. Starring Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the trailer hints at a darker and more emotionally intense journey, while also showcasing key moments featuring Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and the franchise's iconic giant sandworms.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2026. Sharing the official trailer on YouTube, the makers wrote, "Forgive me for all I’ve done” Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three only in theatres and IMAX December 18. #DuneMovie#FilmedforIMAX." Watch the trailer below:

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