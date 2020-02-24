US President Trump, on a visit to India, has appeared in these Hollywood movies

The most famous movie he has been a part of is 'Home Alone: Lost In New York'.

United States President Donald Trump is currently on a brief visit to India, and the entire world is waiting with bated breath for the outcome of this historic tour. He won the US Presidential election in 2016. That Trump is an articulate politician is a well-known fact, but not many know that he has had a long-running relationship with Hollywood too.

Trump's stint Hollywood has seen him playing cameos in 'Home Alone' and three Playboy films. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- which has been vandalised on a number of occasions.

The most famous movie he has been a part of is 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York'. In the movie, Macaulay Culkin's character asks Donald Trump where the lobby is and Trump directs him.

Trump was first seen in the 1989 movie 'Ghosts Can't Do It'. He was a businessman back then, and kind of played himself in the movie. In the movie, he tried to make a deal with the leading lady of the film, Bo Derek by flirting to no end.

He was also seen in the movie 'The Little Rascals'. Trump played the role of one of the kids' father, Waldo - an oil tycoon.

Trump also appeared in 'Across the Sea of Time' (1995), 'Eddie' (1996), '54' (1998) and 'Celebrity' (1998).

These were followed by 'Zoolander' (2001), 'Two Weeks Notice' (2002), and 'Marmalade' (2004).

The most TV show Trump has been a part of is 'The Apprentice'. He was the host of the show for as many as 14 seasons.

He played himself in 'The Nanny', 'Suddenly Susan', 'The Drew Carrey Show', 'NightMan', and 'Spin City', apart from a cameo in 'Sex and the City'.