Dolly Parton, legendary singer and music icon, dies at 80; family releases statement

Music icon Dolly Parton, best known for her songs like 'Jolene', 'I Will Always Love You', and '9 to 5', has passed away at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the news of her demise in an Instagram video, announcing her death on behalf of the Parton and Owens families.

As per People, Dolly Parton died after a "brief battle" with cancer, her representatives confirmed to the publication. However, the type of cancer was not disclosed.

Dolly Parton passes away

Dolly Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the news of her demise in an Instagram video. In the video, he said, "My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next."

He further added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

"I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent", Seaver continued.

In the same video, Bryan Seaver added, "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."

He ended his statement with, "Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly - Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."

Priyanka Chopra and other celebs pay tribute

Soon after the news of Dolly Parton's death broke, celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Khloe Kardashian, along with fans, took to social media to pay tribute to the music icon. Sharing a video from one of her interviews on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "You’re never going anywhere... forever with us... rest in peace #DollyParton (sic)." She also commented on Dolly Parton’s Instagram post with a crying face emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA )Screengrab taken from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

More about Dolly Parton

For the unversed, Dolly Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee, and raised in Sevierville. Her passion for music developed at an early age. She appeared on Knoxville TV at 12 and began recording for a small label at 13. She also performed at the Grand Ole Opry around the same time. After graduating from high school in 1964, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

Dolly Parton's famous songs

Over a career spanning several decades, Dolly Parton delivered numerous hit songs and became one of the most celebrated figures in country music. Some of her popular songs include 'Joshua', 'Coat of Many Colors', 'Jolene' and 'I Will Always Love You'. She won her first Grammy Award for 'Here You Come Again'. She also made her film debut with 9 to 5, for which she received an Oscar nomination for writing the title song.

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