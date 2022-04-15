Has pregnant Rihanna dumped her boyfriend ASAP Rocky for cheating? Rumour breaks the internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KURRCO Has pregnant Rihanna dumped her boyfriend ASAP Rocky for cheating?

Pregnant Barbadian singer-actress Rihanna has been ruling headlines for appearing on the cover of a leading magazine flaunting her full-grown baby bump and wearing a red strapless jumpsuit with laces. Fans have been lauding the diva for redefining what pregnant women can wear and congratulating her on the upcoming wedding. There were reports that Rihanna will get married to rapper and producer Rakim Nakache Mayers, better known by his stage name A$AP Rocky in Barbados after the birth of their baby. But looks like there is trouble in paradise.

The internet is going crazy after an influencer and fashion commentator named Louis Pisano said on social media that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split. The rumours have it that Rihanna dumped the rapper after she caught him cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

While there is still no official confirmation, fans have started bashing the rapper on social media. The Instagram user also revealed that ASAP Rocky and Amina's relationship dates back several years. He said, "ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes."

Meanwhile, Sunday Mirror had reported that Rihanna was head over heels about Rocky. "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same." the report claimed.

The couple had earlier shared their baby news with a striking photoshoot as the singer bared her blossoming baby bump and in an open pink coat, during a walk through the streets of New York this week.