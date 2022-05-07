Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness becomes BIGGEST Hollywood opener of 2022 with 32.74cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most anticipated Marvel titles released in India on May 6 (Friday). The film which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in important roles opened with excellent numbers 32.74cr. GBOC on the first day. It is the biggest Hollywood opener of 2022 and the 4th biggest Hollywood film opening of all time in India. The film had a great advance sales which opened a month before the release, a first for any Hollywood movie. The movie is now poised for a strong weekend. The film is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Despite tough regional competition across markets and a nonholiday period release, the film has performed extremely well on its first day owing to the positive word of mouth, huge fan following, and craze for Marvel films in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced, "#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1... 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz... [2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr #India biz. All versions."

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness', directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron, promises the lean into horror element. 'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film.