Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection: Superhero film gets biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 in India

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' which happens to be the latest release of the British star Benedict Cumberbatch secured the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India. Released on May 6, the film managed to secure an opening collection of Rs 30 crore in the country despite a tough fight from Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2.' Not only this but the superhero film also had a promising start with advance bookings of Rs 10 crore. According to trade analysis, Doctor Strange 2 has become the fourth-biggest opener in India for a Hollywood film. Yes, that's true! It is a little behind last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and the best among Hollywood films such as Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, ""@MarvelStudios' Big Ticket Entertainer #DoctorStrange IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Garners A Spectacular Box Office Weekend of 94.64 GBOC! Some of the key achievements in India - Biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 - 4th Highest Hollywood Day 1 opening of all time (sic)."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh poured in the collections till date on Twitter and wrote, "#DoctorStrange is yet another triumph for #Marvel in #India, the much-awaited biggie posts massive numbers in Weekend 1... Non-holiday release... Should stay strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 28.35 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 25.40 cr. Total: ₹ 79.50 cr. #India biz. All versions."

Meanwhile, a report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "There is going to be drop on Monday but the job is done with such a big weekend already in the bag. The reports of the film were average and that is told on the Sunday collections of the film and the plus here is that it got through Saturday as there was a chance of a bigger drop. The early opening of advance may have helped Saturday as there was a higher than normal advance for a Saturday before release."

For those unversed, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.