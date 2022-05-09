Doctor Strange 2 box office report India: Marvel film stands strong on first weekend despite KGF 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL Poster of Doctor Strange 2 -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 box office report India shows spiking numbers. The Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer minted close to Rs 80 crore on its first weekend. Although the film had tough competition against Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, the Marvel film titled Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness held its ground firmly. Trade Analyst Tarash shares that the film managed to rake in over Rs 25 cr each day since its release on Friday (May 6).

"#DoctorStrange is yet another triumph for #Marvel in #India, the much-awaited biggie posts massive numbers in Weekend 1... Non-holiday release... Should stay strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 28.35 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 25.40 cr. Total: ₹ 79.50 cr. #India biz. All versions (sic)," Taran Adrash tweeted.

Sharing details about KGF Chapter 2 box office collection, he wrote, "#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version (sic)."

Sam Raimi, the mastermind behind the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy, directed "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The film picks up as the eponymous neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger, played by Cumberbatch, casts a dangerous spell that forces him to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary and alternate versions of himself.

Along with Cumberbatch, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff also known aa Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a teen who can travel between dimensions.