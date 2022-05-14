Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection India: Marvel magic works as superhero film manages to get footfall

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DR.STRANGE.FANS Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection India: It comes as no surprise that Marvel Studios' latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is enjoying a successful run at the Indian box office. The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen is performing well at the ticket window and has already crossed the Rs 100 cr milestone. During the weekend, it is expected that the superhero film will manage to pull the audience to the theaters.

If the film continues to have a successful pull like the first week of release, it should comfortably cross the 125 crore nett mark. However, it faces competition with this week's release Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh.

Box Office India shared the breakdown of the collection in the first week. The first week collections of Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness are as follows.

Friday - 28,75,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 26,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 25,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 7,50,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 6,00,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 1,02,75,00,00,000 apprx

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is the fourth biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India as it has collected a whopping Rs 27.5 crore at the box office in the country.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a little behind last year's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Overall, the opening is the fourth best among Hollywood films such as Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). The superhero films are based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.