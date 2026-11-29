Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated Hollywood film Avengers: Doomsday, a collaboration between Marvel and WWE has delivered a major surprise for fans. During WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames event, held on Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston, Marvel's formidable villain Doctor Doom made a dramatic entrance, leaving the audience stunned.

Doctor Doom makes surprise appearance after John Cena's segment

The surprise unfolded during a special segment featuring 16-time World Champion John Cena and his long-time rival Kevin Owens. Just as Cena was inviting Owens to participate in the upcoming John Cena Classic tournament, the lights across the stadium suddenly went out, seemingly mimicking a technical glitch.

Green lights illuminate the arena as Doctor Doom arrives

The arena was then bathed in Doctor Doom's signature green lighting. Moments later, the villain appeared on the stage in his full armour and green cape, standing with his arms outstretched. The dramatic entrance caught both Cena and the thousands of fans in attendance by surprise. In a booming voice, Doom announced, "You are witnessing the arrival of Doom... I am Doom."

While the identity of the person wearing the mask was not revealed, the appearance is believed to have featured a body double rather than Robert Downey Jr., who plays Doctor Doom in the upcoming film.

WWE unveils five Avengers-inspired championship belts

The surprise appearance was followed by the unveiling of five special Signature Series championship belts inspired by the upcoming film. The collection, available through the WWE Shop, features designs themed around Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom and the World Heavyweight Championship, all carrying a Doomsday-inspired design. Prices for the special collection start at approximately $650 (around Rs 55,000).

John Cena Classic and Worlds Collide: Doomsday events

The Marvel-WWE collaboration also includes two upcoming events. The John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place on December 14. On December 15, three days before the film's theatrical release, WWE will host Worlds Collide: Doomsday, a special Marvel-themed wrestling event featuring talent from WWE, NXT and AAA.

Avengers: Doomsday eyes a massive box-office opening

Avengers: Doomsday is among Marvel's most anticipated upcoming releases. Disney has reportedly invested approximately $400 million in the film's production, with a significant portion of the budget said to have gone towards Robert Downey Jr.'s fee.

Trade projections suggest that the film could earn as much as $400 million during its opening weekend. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2026.

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