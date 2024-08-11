Disney Pixar confirms Incredibles 3, Brad Bird to return as its director

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Incredibles 3 announced by Disney Pixar

Disney Pixar on Saturday confirmed the superhero family flick Incredibles 3 at the D23 Expo held in Anaheim in California. The original Incredibles was released in 2004, followed Mr Incredible and Elastigirl as they navigated life after superheroes were banned. Its sequel Incredibles 2 came 14 years later in 2018 and at the box office made over 1.2 billion USD globally. Fans can expect the return of the iconic voice cast of Craig T Nelson as Mr Incredible, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, Sarah Vowell as Violet and Samuel L Jackson as Frozone. No release date has been announced for Incredibles 3.

Not only this, Disney Pixar also shared the first glimpse of Toy Story 5 during the Expo. The iconic characters Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang will be returning for another exciting adventure. As per the post shared by Pixar on Instagram, the film is set to hit the big screens in Summer 2026.

Toy Story 5 continues the story after the events of 2019's Toy Story 4, which saw Woody and Buzz Lightyear part ways. The upcoming film will reunite these iconic characters along with some new faces for another thrilling journey. The announcement of Toy Story 5 follows Disney CEO Bob Iger's February 2023 reveal that the company is working on sequels for both Frozen and Zootopia.

Pete Docter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and one of the original creators of the 1995 Toy Story film, has promised that the fifth instalment will be full of surprises and new elements that audiences have never seen before.

Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, also expressed his excitement about the sequel last November, saying that it could be an interesting way to bring the franchise's beloved characters back together. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release in theatres in the summer of 2026.

