Did you know Kim Kardashian lost her diamond at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in July 2024. Apart from Bollywood stars, many guests from abroad also attended this grand wedding. American socialite Kim and her sister Chloe Kardashian were also a part of this wedding.

The wedding of Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, was celebrated like a big festival. On July 12,2024, he took seven rounds with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Their wedding function lasted for about 7 months, in which many videos from engagement, pre-wedding to reception went viral on social media. Many Bollywood and international singers, from Rihanna to Justin Bieber, added to the glory of their wedding functions.

American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe also came to India to attend Radhika and Anant's grand wedding. Recently, Kim cried while talking about her lost diamond during this wedding function in a famous show.

In which show did Kim reveal the lost diamond earrings?

Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner have once again returned with the new season of their famous American TV reality series 'Kardashian Sisters', which comes on Hulu TV. In this show, Kim and Khloe also gave a glimpse of their trip to India. This episode will come soon. Meanwhile, a new promo of their India visit has surfaced.

In this new video, they showed a glimpse of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding. In the promo, both are looking very cute in traditional outfits and they also showed a glimpse of how much they enjoyed in India. However, the drama unfolds when Khloe tells her sister Kim that she has lost her diamond. Hearing this, a panicked Kim cries and says, 'Now I will have to pay for it'. In this video, her mother Kris Jenner also gets a call and she starts crying.

The new promo of the Kardashian Sisters

After watching this new promo of Kardashian Sisters, fans on social media have started speculating what will be Khloe's reaction after seeing Kim panicking over the loss of a small diamond. One user wrote, 'Kim will say - My diamond earring fell in India, to which Khloe will say - Kim people are dying here'. Another user wrote, 'Kim's diamond is lost, I am very excited to watch this episode.' Another user wrote, 'I am very curious to know if she found her diamond'.

Let us tell you that this episode of Kardashian Sisters will be on air on Thursday.

