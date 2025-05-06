Did you know George Clooney has a connection with Abraham Lincoln? Birthday Special George Clooney is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The Hollywood actor has acted in many films in his acting career of about 45 years and has also directed some popular films.

New Delhi:

George Clooney was born in Lexington, Kentucky in America. His mother, Nina Bruce, was a beauty queen of her time, while his father, Nick Clooney, was a famous television host and journalist. Growing up, George also wanted to become a journalist like his father and he also studied journalism. Later, he gave up the idea of ​​becoming a journalist as he felt that he would be compared to his father. After this, George Clooney took steps towards becoming an actor. Know about George Clooney's career journey and some special things. But did you know, the Hollywood actor has a connection with for US President Abraham Lincoln?

George Clooney's connection with Abraham Lincoln

Few people know that George Clooney is also related to former US President Abraham Lincoln. Actually, Abraham Lincoln's mother and George Clooney's fourth-generation great-grandmother were half-sisters. For the unversed, George married twice, the actor first married Talia Balsam in 1989; they got divorced in 1993. In 2014, George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin, who is a human rights activist, lawyer. They have a son and a daughter.

A look at George Clooney's career

In the year 1978, George Clooney entered the world of acting by playing the role of an extra artist in the mini television series 'Centennial'. In 1994, a medical drama serial named 'ER' was released on TV, in which George played the character of Dr Ross, this character made him a famous actor. His first Hollywood film was 'Dusk Till Dawn'. In 1999, George Clooney left the TV show 'ER' and started focusing completely on Hollywood films.

He worked in many hit Hollywood films, including 'Dusk Till Dawn (1996)', 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)', 'Three Kings (1999)', 'Up in the Air (2009)', 'Good Night, and Good Luck (2005)', 'Syriana (2005)'. The most talked about film was George Clooney's 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001), which was made in three parts. The film was appreciated as much in Hollywood as it was liked by the Indian audience.

George Clooney's directorials

When George Clooney made a name for himself as an actor in Hollywood, he also stepped into direction. He directed many films, including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, The Midnight Sky, The Tender Bar and The Boys in the Boat. George has received two Academy Awards, one BAFTA Award and three Golden Globe Awards in his acting career.

