Demi Lovato thanks friends, fans for support after docuseries premiere, says 'we're in this together'

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's docuseries sees the former Disney star opening up about her past experience. The actress talked up about her past in the four-part series 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' which was premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Following the premiere, Demi has received widespread support from family, friends, and fans. Now, she took a moment to show her gratitude to all her fans and friends. The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories and posted a thank you note after being showered with love and support.

"Thanking god for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours. My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way," Lovato wrote. She added, "I love you all so much and thank you for your messages..you have no idea what they mean to me. We're in this together and I feel you with me - thank you."

In the tell-all docuseries, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on Tuesday, viewers got an in-depth look at what happened before, during, and after the singer's 2018 overdose, reported People magazine. The songstress bravely opened up about dealing with the trauma that she faced not only from the night of her overdose but with a previous sexual assault.

Lovato told People magazine during a Television Critics Association panel last month that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose. "Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," Lovato said at the time. She added, "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

The singer continued, "I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side." Lovato added that she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life with the recently-released docuseries.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," she told reporters. On Monday, Lovato shared that her companion album to the series, 'Dancing with the Devil...The Art of Starting Over' will be released on April 2. The project is Lovato's first album since 'Tell Me You Love Me' in 2017.

'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' premieres on YouTube on March 23.

