David Hekili Kenui Bell, 'Lilo and Stitch' actor, dies at 57, his sister Jalene Kanani Bell shares note David Bailey, the Hollywood actor from 'Lilo and Stitch', died at the age of 57. His sister gave this information by posting on social media.

Hollywood actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who played the role of Shave Ice Man in Disney's recent live-action film 'Lilo and Stitch', died on Monday night. This sad news was shared by his sister through a Facebook post. In the post, she described her younger brother as 'kind, talented and loved by all'. Jalene Kanani Bell also wrote that she'll always keep their memories alive.

David recently starred on the big screen and also attended the screening of his film with his family. David was very happy about his film at the premiere of 'Lilo and Stitch' held in Kapolei city of Hawaii, just two weeks ago.

David's sister made an emotional post

David's sister wrote in her emotional post that she was 18 years old when David came into her life. This proved to be the biggest gift of her life. She added that David always gave selfless love and affection in all relationships.

He was also active in the field of tourism

David was deeply interested not only in acting but also in the field of voice-over and tourism. He was also active as the brand ambassador of Kona Brew and his voice could also be heard on the PA system at Kona Airport in Hawaii, which gave a better experience to the passengers.

What did David's representative say?

After the news of his death came out, his fans are paying tribute to him on social media. Fans, friends and colleagues have all expressed deep grief over this loss. David's representative Lashauna Downie told TMZ, 'It is really heartbreaking. David was not only a great artist, but he lived the spirit of 'Aloha' in the true sense - gentle and affectionate.'

At present, the cause of David's death has not been made public, but it is definitely an irreparable loss for his fans and family.

