Daniel Craig’s Bond film No Time to Die release date postponed by 7 months over coronavirus scare

Daniel Craig's Bond film No Time to Die release date postponed by 7 months

Bad news for actor Daniel Craig’s fans who were eagerly waiting for his last Bond film No Time To Die to hit the screens. The film has been postponed for seven months and will now release in November. Considering the outbreak of coronavirus, it is said that the makers have chosen to push the release date to November. MGM, Universal and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have confirmed that the movie will now be released on November 12 in the UK and November 25 in the US.

In a tweet, they said, "After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020." The tweet also read, "The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Daniel Craig’s last 007 movie was supposed to hit the screens on April 2in the UK and April 10 in the US. The world premiere of the film was supposed to take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 31. The decision to delay the release date came after the Bond fans urged the makers to push it over the fear of coronavirus outbreak. While eth tickets were already on sale, the makers took this big decision for everyone’s benefit.

No Time To Die has already been affected by the Beijing premiere and promotional tour in the likes of China, South Korea and Japan cancelled.

