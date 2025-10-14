D’Angelo, Grammy-winning R&B singer, dies at 51 after a battle with Pancreatic cancer Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Michael Eugene Archer also known as D’Angelo died of Cancer. He breathed his last, at the age of 51.

D’Angelo, the Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter who helped redefine R&B in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died at 51 after a battle with cancer. His family confirmed his death in a statement but did not disclose where he passed away.

'The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life on October 14, 2025.We are deeply saddened that he leaves us only with memories, but profoundly grateful for the legacy of moving, timeless music he leaves behind. We ask for privacy during this difficult time and invite all who loved him to join us in celebrating the gift of song he shared with the world,' the statement read.

D’Angelo's career

D’Angelo emerged in the mid-1990s with a sound that fused classic 1970s soul with hip-hop rhythms and modern sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Al Green and Marvin Gaye, he helped shape what became known as the neo-soul movement. His 2000 album Voodoo is widely regarded as a landmark in contemporary R&B.

Soulquarians, the band that included Erykah Badu, Mos Def and Common and D’Angelo is still loved. Some of his own best-known songs include Brown Sugar, Lady and Untitled (How Does It Feel).

Critic Robert Christgau once dubbed him 'R&B Jesus' in The Village Voice, writing, 'and I’m a believer.' Despite his early success, D’Angelo spent much of his later career away from the public eye, battling personal challenges and resisting industry labels. 'I never claimed I do neo-soul,' he told Red Bull Music Academy in 2014, while adding that when he first came out, he used to always say, 'I do Black music. I make Black music.'

When D’Angelo returned after 14 years

Following Voodoo, he took a 14-year hiatus before returning with Black Messiah in 2014, an album met with widespread critical acclaim and seen as a powerful comeback. D’Angelo’s long periods of retreat only added to his mystique. Earlier this year, he withdrew from a planned festival performance in Philadelphia, citing recovery from surgery.

D’Angelo leaves behind a body of work that continues to influence R&B and soul artists around the world.

