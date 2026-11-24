James Marsden's return as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday has become one of the biggest talking points from the film's latest trailer. The actor is back in the role of the X-Men superhero after years, and his appearance has already sparked excitement among fans. A particularly striking moment shows Cyclops assembling the X-Men, alongside the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

Cyclops is one of the highlights of Avengers: Doomsday final trailer

The final Doomsday trailer, released on Monday, also features a face-off between Cyclops and Sam Wilson's Captain America. Marsden's return marks an important moment for fans who have followed his journey as the character in the X-Men franchise. Especially his iconic line, "To me, my X-Men", has been going viral on the internet.

James Marsden aka Cyclops talks about his casting

In a recent interview, James Marsden spoke about how he found out that Marvel wanted him back as Cyclops. He revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reached out to his agent to discuss his possible involvement in Avengers: Doomsday. The news came as a surprise, especially after years of speculation about whether he would reprise the role.

"It was surreal. After X-Men: Days of Future Past, there were always rumours and conversations about the possibility of returning, but as the years passed, it started to feel less likely. Then I got a call from my agent saying that Kevin Feige wanted to speak with me. At that point, I started thinking, 'Maybe this is actually happening,'" he said.

Marsden said he was thrilled when the opportunity finally came his way. He also revealed that he did not need to see a script before agreeing to return as the superhero. "I was ecstatic. We discussed the role and what they wanted to do with Cyclops. There wasn’t a script in front of me at the time, but honestly, I didn’t need one. My reaction was simple: whatever they wanted me to do, I was in," the actor revealed.

When will Avengers: Doomsday release in India?

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will also be available in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

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